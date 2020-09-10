Climber Found Dead At Bottom Of Glacial Hole
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Officials say searchers have found the body of a 26-year-old man who died after falling 50 feet into a glacial hole in Washington state.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office say Jake D. Robinson was climbing on a glacier in the Kololo Peaks in northwestern Washington on Saturday when he fell into the hole.
The Daily Herald reports an autopsy shows Robinson died of blunt force trauma and drowning.
Robinson’s hiking partner activated an SOS device shortly after the accident, prompting a search-and-rescue team to arrive on scene.
A helicopter crew helped lower a rescue technician into the glacial hole where Robinson was found dead.