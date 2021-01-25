Clerk Attacked With Muslim Hate Speech By Customer
PORTLAND, Ore.– The store clerk at a Chevron station on S.E 144th and Division became a victim of hate speech Friday evening. A man entered the store and began throwing food at him. The man was yelling things about Muslims broke store fixtures and then took cash from the register.
The store clerk was so scared he ran in the backroom fearing for his life. he stayed on the phone with 9-1-1 the whole time. His soon posted the video to YouTube. It’s gone viral. Portland Police arrested 43 year old Brian Christopher Miller outside the store. he yelled he would come back and kill the clerk.