Clarno Shakes Up Salem on First Day

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – On Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s first day in office, at least three top executives in the state’s second-highest office were dismissed.

Bev Clarno, a former Republican legislator, said on Twitter Monday that she was sworn in the previous evening by Senior Judge Michael Sullivan, who retired from the Deschutes County Circuit Court in 2012 and is eligible for temporary assignments.

Clarno said her formal swearing in will happen later this week.

The 83-year-old She succeeds Dennis Richardson, who died in February of brain cancer. Officials in her office confirmed to reporters that Deputy Secretary of State Leslie Cummings, chief of staff Deb Royal and governmental and legal affairs director Steve Elzinga were dismissed.

Clarno, a Republican, was appointed on Friday by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown.