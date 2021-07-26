Clark County Sheriff Honors Deputy Shot And Killed In The Line Of Duty

VANCOUVER, Wa– Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins couldn’t say enough good things about detective Jeremy Brown. Brown was killed Friday night by a single gun shot wound. He died at the hospital. He was conducting Surveillance at The Pointe Apartments on Northeast 109th. Sheriff Atkins indicated Detective Brown was on a promotion list and had interviewed for the job with a twinkle in his eyes. Today he was made an honorary Sergeant.
Behind the Badge is working with Jill Brown and her children on a Memorial Service. 50 people are helping with that. It may be 10 days to two weeks before the service takes place. It will be the family’s choice as to what will be included in the Memorial Service. The community has stepped up in many ways to show support for the law enforcement community. Sheriff Atkins comments he’s very grateful for the support. IQ Credit Union locations are accepting donations in Jeremy Brown’s name to help his family with unexpected expenses.