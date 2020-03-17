Clark County Reports First Coronavirus Deaths
Vancouver, Wash. – Two Clark County COVID-19 patients died Monday evening. These are the first deaths from COVID-19 in Clark County.
Public Health will hold a press conference at 11 am today in the sixth-floor hearing room at Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.
Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle calls the deaths “heartbreaking.” She says “oh, my gosh. But, it just makes us aware its all around us; it’s a global situation.”
Clark County has four positive cases of coronavirus so far.