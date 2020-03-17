      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Clark County Reports First Coronavirus Deaths

Mar 17, 2020 @ 9:44am

Vancouver, Wash. – Two Clark County COVID-19 patients died Monday evening. These are the first deaths from COVID-19 in Clark County.

Public Health will hold a press conference at 11 am today in the sixth-floor hearing room at Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle calls the deaths “heartbreaking.” She says “oh, my gosh. But, it just makes us aware its all around us; it’s a global situation.”

Clark County has four positive cases of coronavirus so far.

TAGS
Clark County coronavirus deaths
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Heartbreak At The Beach