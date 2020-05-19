Clark County Can Apply For Phase 2
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Ten additional counties in Washington can apply to move to the second stage of the state’s economic reopening plan.
That’s based on new guidelines announced by Gov. Jay Inslee that allows larger counties with fewer new COVID-19 cases to open some of their businesses sooner.
The counties identified Tuesday – Clark, Spokane, Adams, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, Clallam, Kitsap, Island and San Juan – are those with fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
If they are approved, they will join 10 other counties allowed to move to the second stage.