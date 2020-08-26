Clark County Adds New Ballot Drop Boxes
Portland, OR (KXL) — Clark County elections officials have added more ballot drop boxes in a move to encourage confidence in the local mail-in voting system ahead of the November 3rd election.
County auditor Auditor Greg Kimsey says they’ve added eight ballot drop boxes across Vancouver and unincorporated areas of Clark County.
In a statement, Kimsey also encourages people to continue using the U.S. Postal Service for their mail-in ballots.
“We are confident the U.S. Postal Service will continue to provide very good service for Clark County voters for this year’s General Election,” said Kimsey.
“We encourage voters to deliver their ballot via the U.S. Postal Service using the prepaid postage or to one of the official ballot drop boxes. We strongly discourage voters from giving their ballots to anyone other than someone they personally know and trust for delivery.”
Returning a voted ballot early allows a voter to determine in advance of Election Day if it was received by the Elections Office and its status.
Voters can find that information at www.VoteWA.org or by contacting the Elections Office at (564) 397-2345 or Elections@clark.wa.gov.
Here are the ballot drop box locations:
- Amboy Middle School, 22115 NE Chelatchie Road (west parking lot)
- Battle Ground City Hall parking lot, 109 SW 1st St.
- Hockinson Middle School (old school), 15916 NE 182nd Ave, Brush Prairie (parking lot)
- The Heights Learning Center, 4600 NE Garfield St., Camas (south parking lot)
- Camas Post Office, 440 NE 5th Ave.
- La Center, 1001 E. 4th St. (west end of parking lot)
- Ridgefield, Pioneer Street exit, east of Interstate 5, at the end of North 1st Circle, in the middle of the cul-de-sac
- Ridgefield School District Administrative Office, 510 Pioneer St. (walk-up only)
- Washougal Library, 1661 C St. (walk-up only)
- Yacolt Primary School, 507 W. Yacolt Road (south parking lot)
Vancouver-area locations:
- Clark College, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way (by Penguin Building, near flagpole, walk-up only)
- Clark Public Utilities Operations Center, 8600 NE 117th Ave. (southeast parking lot)
- Downtown Vancouver, West 14th and Esther streets
- Fisher’s Landing Transit Center, 3510 SE 164th Ave.
- Hazel Dell, 99th Street Transit Center, 9700 NE 7th Ave. (between 94th and 99th streets)
- Pioneer Elementary/Frontier Middle Schools, 7600 NE 166th Ave. (parking lot between the two schools)
- Shahala Middle School, 601 SE 192nd Ave. (near flagpole)
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 3000 NW 119th St. (parking lot)
- Vancouver Mall parking lot, southeast of Macy’s near the C-Tran Vine Station
- WSU-Vancouver, 14204 NE Salmon Creek Road (WSU Entrance Road entering from NE Salmon Creek Avenue, turn right at the first street into the south parking lot)
Find out more about the upcoming election including registration deadlines on the county’s website clarkvotes.org.