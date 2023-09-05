Claim: “A Cemetery For The Homeless Built By The Homeless”

Portland, Ore. — A Portland-based Homeless Consultant claims he was shown a “Homeless Cemetery” in the Sandy River Delta. Kevin Dahlgren says the area, known as Thousand Acres has been used by the homeless for a camp for years. This past week, he visited the area and was greeted by a man living there.

“I was talking to a homeless guy and he showed me their homeless quote Cemetery that they built by the homeless and for the homeless and he went on to describe saying this isn’t just a memorial there are actual people and animals under here this is where we bury them. I was kind of shocked by that and then I actually looked and noticed that it was a lot of burial plots. There were a lot of people’s names they’re all about five and a half to six feet long. He said other people are buried in the woods that they don’t want to be seen or found and then he kind of also eluded that he didn’t want to incriminate himself that the people that were buried there were not well-liked by the others so you can draw your own conclusions what that means. But it was pretty terrifying so I filmed that and posted it on my Twitter and really just kind of took off I mean very post-apocalyptic.”

A cemetery for the homeless built by the homeless. I went into the Oregon State woods near a freeway and was shown a cemetery near a huge homeless encampment. In total I saw twenty five or so burial plots. A man that’s lives in these woods told me there is both people and pic.twitter.com/Az6kbBfPYu — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) September 2, 2023

The area is managed by the U.S. Forest Service. KXL has reached out to their spokesperson and hope to be able to update this story. KXL has also reached out to Oregon State Police regarding any possible investigations regarding the claim.