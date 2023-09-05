KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Claim: “A Cemetery For The Homeless Built By The Homeless”

September 4, 2023 8:05PM PDT
Share
Claim: “A Cemetery For The Homeless Built By The Homeless”
Photo: Tara Faul

Portland, Ore. — A Portland-based Homeless Consultant claims he was shown a “Homeless Cemetery” in the Sandy River Delta.  Kevin Dahlgren says the area, known as Thousand Acres has been used by the homeless for a camp for years.  This past week, he visited the area and was greeted by a man living there.

“I was talking to a homeless guy and he showed me their homeless quote Cemetery that they built by the homeless and for the homeless and he went on to describe saying this isn’t just a memorial there are actual people and animals under here this is where we bury them.  I was kind of shocked by that and then I actually looked and noticed that it was a lot of burial plots.  There were a lot of people’s names they’re all about five and a half to six feet long.  He said other people are buried in the woods that they don’t want to be seen or found and then he kind of also eluded that he didn’t want to incriminate himself that the people that were buried there were not well-liked by the others so you can draw your own conclusions what that means. But it was pretty terrifying so I filmed that and  posted it on my Twitter and really just kind of took off I mean very post-apocalyptic.”

The area is managed by the U.S. Forest Service.  KXL has reached out to their spokesperson and hope to be able to update this story.  KXL has also reached out to Oregon State Police regarding any possible investigations regarding the claim.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.18% This Week
2

Seattle Hospital Tells Kidney Patient: “Sorry, You’re Too White To Get An Organ”
3

Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows A Modest Rise In Latest Sign Of Slowing Price Increases
4

New York Attorney General Seeks Immediate Verdict In Fraud Lawsuit Against Former President Trump
5

Frozen Vegetable Recall Originates From Washington State