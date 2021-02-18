Clackamas County Opens Storm Resource Centers
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — With tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Clackamas County without power for several days, the county has opened up three storm resource centers for people to warm up, charge their devices and get supplies.
Clackamas County Board Chair Tootie Smith says their communications systems were down for three days. The jail and 911 center relied on back-up generators to keep them powered. Electricity has since been restored along with the courthouse. She says the tri-city sewer treatment plant was assigned priority so that toilets did not back-up into people’s homes and the rivers.
18 snow plows are in service throughout the county and crews are working 24/7.
Staff have delivered batteries, food and water to home-bound residents. Chair Smith is asking folks to check on their neighbors.
The county does plan to open more centers. Centers are open now at:
Clackamas County Fairgrounds
694 NE 4th Ave
Canby, OR 97013
Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 19
Oregon City High School
19761 S Beavercreek Road
Oregon City, OR 97045
Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 19
Hope City Church
5197 SE King Road
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
