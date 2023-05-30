CJ McCollum To Host Meet & Greet and Latest Wine Release at Adelsheim Vineyard

If you’re a wine enthusiast and a local NBA fan you are in for a treat this weekend.

On June 3rd, up to 150 guests (75 per session) will have the exciting opportunity to meet CJ McCollum at Adelsheim Vineyard to taste a variety of McCollum Heritage 91 releases including the new 2022 rosé, 2020 chardonnay, and an Adelsheim pinot noir. The McCollum Heritage 91 team will also be promoting, on-site, the upcoming release of their first single vineyard pinot, the 2021 McCollum Heritage 91 Bryan Creek pinot. Light bites will be available and the team will be giving out copies of Oregon Wine + Food: The Cookbook, autographed by CJ, on a first come, first serve basis in each session.

All guests will need to have pre-purchased a minimum three bottles of McCollum Heritage 91 wine for curbside pick-up in advance of the event. Guests will pick-up their curbside orders at this event. All guests will need to have completed their registration via the eventbrite link to confirm their participation.