      Weather Alert

City Of The Dalles Trying To Keep Google’s Water Use A Secret

Nov 1, 2021 @ 2:57pm
u, File)

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) – The city of The Dalles, Oregon, has filed suit in an effort to keep Google’s water use a secret.

The move Friday comes ahead of a key City Council vote on a $28.5 million water pact between the city and the tech giant.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city is seeking to overturn a ruling earlier from Wasco County’s district attorney, who found Google’s water use is a public record.

Google is contemplating two new server farms on the site of a former aluminum smelter in The Dalles, where it already has an enormous campus of data centers on its property along the Columbia River.

TAGS
Google The Dalles water
Popular Posts
Oregon’s Senator Who Lives In NYC Wants You To Pay Taxes On Money You Don’t Own
Sheriff: Projectile Recovered From Movie Director's Shoulder
Federal Judge Denies Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit
Has Oregon’s lunatic experiment with legalizing the most deadly drugs failed? 
New Details Emerge About Wind Deaths In Seattle Area
Connect With Us Listen To Us On