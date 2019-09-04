City Code Fight

Portland Ore – Portland’s City Council has scheduled a hearing for November on proposed changes to the Civic Code.
It was supposed to happen this week. But many of Portland’s neighborhood associations launched a counter attack against the revisions.
Allen Field of the Hawthorne/Division/Richmond Neighborhood Association says they fear that the Office of Community and Civic Life is trying to leave them out when it comes to making community decisions.
He says the code changes should include more diverse groups but not exclude neighborhood association involvement.