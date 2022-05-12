      Weather Alert

Childhood Immunization Rates Dropped 13 Percent Last Year In Washington State

May 12, 2022 @ 3:00pm

OLYMPIA, WA — A new report from the Washington Department of Health shows childhood immunization rates declined 13-percent in 2021.

The new report, compiled by DOH, compares routine childhood vaccination rates in Washington from 2021 to averages from 2015-2019. Rates were found to have declined the most in younger children, however rates in teens increased. Key findings include:

  • Vaccinations decreased 9.6% in the 19–35-month age group.
  • Vaccinations decreased 3.9% in the 4–6-year age group.
  • Vaccinations decreased 3.6% in the 11–12-year age group.
  • Vaccinations increased 1.8% in the 13–17-year age group.

Health officials are reminding parents that vaccinations are required for pre-school, kindergarten, school, or childcare this fall and scheduling well-child visits early can help make sure kids are ready.

TAGS
children Immunization rates Kids Washington state
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Driver ID'd In Crash That Killed 2 Southridge H.S. Students, Critically Injured 4 Including Sheriff's Deputy
Suspect Arrested For Shooting Man In Portland's 34th Homicide
New Orangutan At The Oregon Zoo Named After Dolly Parton Classic
Video Released Of Suspects Damaging Property In Downtown Portland Following Abortion Rights Protest
Connect With Us Listen To Us On