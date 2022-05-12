Childhood Immunization Rates Dropped 13 Percent Last Year In Washington State

OLYMPIA, WA — A new report from the Washington Department of Health shows childhood immunization rates declined 13-percent in 2021.
The new report, compiled by DOH, compares routine childhood vaccination rates in Washington from 2021 to averages from 2015-2019. Rates were found to have declined the most in younger children, however rates in teens increased. Key findings include:
Health officials are reminding parents that vaccinations are required for pre-school, kindergarten, school, or childcare this fall and scheduling well-child visits early can help make sure kids are ready.