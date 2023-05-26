KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease

May 26, 2023 9:29AM PDT
Share
Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Céline Dion has canceled all her scheduled tour dates through April 2024 as she continues treatment for a rare neurological disorder.

A total of 42 European dates have been canceled, including stops in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Austria, England, Scotland and Ireland.

Earlier this year, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

Stiff person syndrome causes rigid muscles and painful muscle spasms, which can be triggered by such things as loud noises or light touch.

 

More about:
cancel
Celine Dion
concert

Popular Posts

1

High Mortgages, Few Homes Lead To Biggest Annual Price Drop In 11 Years
2

Closing Arguments To Begin In Actor Danny Masterson's Trial
3

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Hints At A Pause In Rate Hikes
4

Retail Sales Up 0.4% In April
5

Pentagon Leak Suspect Was Warned Multiple Times About Mishandling Of Classified Information