CDC Advisers Urge Pfizer Booster For Children Ages 5 To 11

May 19, 2022 @ 2:21pm

AP Medical Writer= U.S. health advisers are urging a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consider the advice.

If the CDC agrees as expected, it would open a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids just like is is already recommended for everybody 12 and older.

Regulators this week authorized the extra dose to be given at least five months after youngsters’ last shot.

CDC’s advisers agreed during a public meeting Thursday.

