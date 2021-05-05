      Weather Alert

Cave Junction Man Accused Of Killing Two, Burning Bodies

May 5, 2021 @ 10:40am
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – Police say a Cave Junction man wanted in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned car was arrested Monday.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Oregon State Police say Michael Moehring was arrested in Linn County without incident at an Interstate 5 rest area by personnel from multiple agencies.

He is facing two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse, arson and other charges.

The charges stem from the March 24 discovery of the bodies of Daniel Hill and Paul Folk in a burning car in Selma.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office earlier arrested Harley Boitz.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys to comment.

