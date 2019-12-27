      Weather Alert

Car Crashes Into Pole; Knocks Out Power To Thousands

Dec 27, 2019 @ 5:47am

Portland, Ore. – Update: The suspect who tried to run away from the crash has been arrested. PGE crews are working on fixing the pole that was hit and restoring power to customers as fast as possible.

A car crash in North Portland has knocked out power to thousands around the intersection of Interstate avenue and Killingsworth. It happened around 2:45 this morning. A car ran into a pole. Part of the road is closed to traffic because a power line is down. Trimet Max Yellow line service is disrupted there too, shuttle buses are moving passengers in the meantime. According to PGE’s website just under 4,000 customers are without power.

 

TAGS
crash down interstate killingsworth line north out outage PGE pole Portland power
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map