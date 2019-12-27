Car Crashes Into Pole; Knocks Out Power To Thousands
Portland, Ore. – Update: The suspect who tried to run away from the crash has been arrested. PGE crews are working on fixing the pole that was hit and restoring power to customers as fast as possible.
A car crash in North Portland has knocked out power to thousands around the intersection of Interstate avenue and Killingsworth. It happened around 2:45 this morning. A car ran into a pole. Part of the road is closed to traffic because a power line is down. Trimet Max Yellow line service is disrupted there too, shuttle buses are moving passengers in the meantime. According to PGE’s website just under 4,000 customers are without power.