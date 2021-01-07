Candidates Line Up To Be Next Oregon City Mayor
OREGON CITY, Ore— A Special election to replace recalled Mayor Dan Holladay will take place March 9, 2021. The cost for the election is $30,000 in taxpayer money . As of January 4th 5 candidates filed for the position. They have through January 7th to withdraw their application if they’ve changed their minds about running for office. Names of the candidates will be released in the next few days.
By January 11th candidates statements and pictures have to be in at the Clackamas County Elections Division offices. That material will be mailed along with ballots to Oregon City residents in a few weeks. Te new Mayor would take the oath of office in mid April and serve from April 2021 -December 2022 finishing out Mayor Holladay’s term.