Candidate For Yakima City Council Arrested

Mar 29, 2021 @ 2:51pm

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A Yakima City Council candidate has been arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment, and malicious mischief.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 28-year-old Garth McKinney is accused of striking a 26-year-old woman, throwing his motorcycle helmet through her parents’ apartment window and pointing a gun at them.

McKinney is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.

He remained in the Yakima County jail Monday morning, according to the jail’s log.

McKinney is seeking a District 6 seat on the City Council.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney to comment on his case.

