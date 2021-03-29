Candidate For Yakima City Council Arrested
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A Yakima City Council candidate has been arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment, and malicious mischief.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 28-year-old Garth McKinney is accused of striking a 26-year-old woman, throwing his motorcycle helmet through her parents’ apartment window and pointing a gun at them.
McKinney is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
He remained in the Yakima County jail Monday morning, according to the jail’s log.
McKinney is seeking a District 6 seat on the City Council.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney to comment on his case.