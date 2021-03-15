C.J. To Return For Rip City
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 21: Damian Lillard #0 talks with CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One Game Three of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Trail Blazers defeated the Thunder 111-98. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
PORTLAND, Ore. – Some good news for Blazer fans Monday.
C.J. McCollum is set to return to the line-up.
The star guard has been out since January 16th with a fractured foot.