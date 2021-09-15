Brush Fire Threatens Homes Near Vancouver Lake

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A brush fire came dangerously close to two homes near Vancouver Lake on Wednesday morning.
Flames quickly spread from NW Lakeshore Avenue up a hill toward a neighborhood of large homes. Firefighters put on wildland fire gear to traverse the steep hillside to get water on the flames. Clark County Fire District #6 crews were able to save the homes.
The Fire Marshal will determine both the cause and damage estimate.
Officials warn that there are still tinder dry conditions across the Pacific Northwest.