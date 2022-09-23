KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

British Author Of ‘Wolf Hall’ Saga Hilary Mantel Dies At 70

September 23, 2022 4:38AM PDT
Share
British Author Of ‘Wolf Hall’ Saga Hilary Mantel Dies At 70

LONDON (AP) – The Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy has died.

Hilary Mantel was 70.

Publisher HarperCollins said Friday that Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends.

Mantel turned Tudor power politics into page-turning historical novels with her trilogy about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell, the right-hand man to King Henry VIII.

Mantel won the Booker Prize twice, for “Wolf Hall” in 2009 and its sequel “Bring Up the Bodies” in 2012.

Both were adapted for the stage and television.

The publisher said Mantel was “one of the greatest English novelists of this century.”

More about:
Books
Hilary Mantel
Library
Wolf Hall

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Shooter Arrested In Road Rage Killing In Polk County
3

Domestic Violence Involved In Deadly Portland Shooting
4

Umatilla County Man Indicted For Alleged Wildhorse Resort And Casino Robbery, Shootout
5

Canada To Drop Vaccine Mandate At Border Sept. 30