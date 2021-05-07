Body Cam Glitches For Police In Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) – A series of glitches have plagued the deployment of body cameras in the Gig Harbor, Washington, police department.
The News Tribune reports the project has been in the works for almost a year, but technical problems have made it a rocky rollout.
One of these occurred in March, when officers were discovering their car batteries were dead.
It turns out that a Bluetooth receiver was drawing down the batteries by continuously looking to see if the camera was active.
Police Chief Kelly Busey says 10 of the department’s 14 patrol cars are now equipped with the technology.
Busey hopes the program will put them ahead of the curve in what he sees as a likely reform to be undertaken statewide.