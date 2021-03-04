Bill Could Reign In Biden War Powers
Bipartisan legislation is being introduced that could repeal old authorizations for the use of military force in the Middle East.
Senators Tim Kaine and Todd Young talked about the bill today following frustration from lawmakers over Joe Biden’s decision to launch airstrikes in Syria last week without congressional approval.
Kaine explained, “Last week’s airstrikes in Syria show that the executive branch, regardless of party, will continue to stretch its war powers.
Congress has a responsibility to not only vote to authorize new military action, but to repeal old authorizations that are no longer necessary.”
Do you think the authorization should be repealed or should the president have that power?