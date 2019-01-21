Bill: Allow State to Shut Down Unlicensed Food Operations
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 21, 2019 @ 11:52 AM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon legislative committee will consider a bill that would allow the state to shut down the more than 600 food-related establishments operating without permits.

House Bill 2060 would allow the Oregon Department of Agriculture, which licenses and inspects non-restaurant food establishments, to condemn or close operations that refuse to get food-safety permits or let them expire.

The Statesman Journal reports owners would get 30-days’ notice before a closure order is issued. Violating the order would bring a $10,000 fine.

The House Committee on Agriculture and Land Use will hold a public hearing on the proposal Tuesday, the first day of the 2019 Oregon Legislature.

