Big Ships In North Puget Sound Asked To Slow Down For Orcas

SEATTLE (AP) – Big ships entering and leaving Puget Sound will be asked to slow down to reduce underwater noise this fall in an effort to help the Pacific Northwest’s critically endangered orcas.

Northwest News Network reports Washington state is importing the voluntary slowdown from British Columbia for container ships, tankers, freighters, cruise ships and car carriers coming from the Canadian province. The slowdown is scheduled to run from Oct. 24 to Dec. 22 and covers the shipping lanes from Admiralty Inlet by Port Townsend south to Kingston and Mukilteo.

Slowing large vessels reduces the amount of underwater noise they create and less underwater noise means better habitat for the endangered Southern Resident killer whales.