Bicyclist Critically Injured After Colliding With Train In Kelso
KELSO, Wash. — A man riding his bicycle late Tuesday night collided with a BNSF Railway train and was critically injured. The crash happened just before 11:00pm between Allen Street and Cowlitz Way.
The victim was pinned underneath one of the cars and was conscious when medical help arrived.
About 80 feet of the train was slowly uncoupled to free him after just over 30 minutes.
The man was stabilized and transported by ambulance to a local trauma center.
Authorities remind folks to only cross the tracks at an approved crossing. There is a crossing in the area, but investigators say the victim did not use it.