      Weather Alert

Bicyclist Critically Injured After Colliding With Train In Kelso

Jul 8, 2020 @ 6:40am

KELSO, Wash. — A man riding his bicycle late Tuesday night collided with a BNSF Railway train and was critically injured.  The crash happened just before 11:00pm between Allen Street and Cowlitz Way.

The victim was pinned underneath one of the cars and was conscious when medical help arrived.

About 80 feet of the train was slowly uncoupled to free him after just over 30 minutes.

The man was stabilized and transported by ambulance to a local trauma center.

Authorities remind folks to only cross the tracks at an approved crossing.  There is a crossing in the area, but investigators say the victim did not use it.

TAGS
BNSF Railway Kelso Train collision
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast