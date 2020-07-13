Bend Man Involved In Deadly Seattle Shooting
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – Police say a domestic disturbance led to the deaths of two men at a party at an apartment building in suburban Seattle. Bellevue police say a male relative of the 22-year-old woman hosting Saturday’s party stabbed her and two other people.
Then they say one of the stabbing victims, a 24-year-old from Bend, Oregon, shot and killed the 41-year-old stabbing suspect from Burien.
A 21-year-old man from Renton also died after being stabbed.
The party’s host was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday.
The Bend, Oregon stabbing victim was in stable condition Sunday.
Police are investigating what led up to a disturbance.