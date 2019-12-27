Beaverton School District Settle Allergy Lawsuit
The parents of a young child with severe nut and egg allergies settled a lawsuit against the Beaverton school district for $119,500 dollars.
The lawsuit claimed the school district failed to use the system in place to inform staff of students with allergies. The five year old student was reportedly given food laced with nuts more than once.
The first time on the fourth day of school in which she had a minor reaction. The a second time, four days later, put the child into intensive care and on the verge of organ failure.
According to the Oregonian – Under the settlement, the district also agreed to train all its cafeteria staff on severe allergies and how to respond, a lead cafeteria worker will also be assigned in each school.