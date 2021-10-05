Beaverton Couple Produce Award Winning Salsa

I’m a salsa lover for sure! The stuff in a jar just doesn’t cut it for me. I like fresh, chunky authentic salsa. I checked out one of this year’s winners of the Oregon Entrepreneur Network‘s EMERGE AWARD. Khalsa Salsa is the brain child of Sukhdev Singh. He came to the United States from India in the 80’s and tried chips and salsa at a party for the first time. He says he was
blown away by the flavors so he decided to start making his own salsa. His wife Rippy got involved and pretty soon their salsa was the hit of every party. They started selling it at Farmer’s Markets and are now in several stores including New Seasons, Market of Choice, Chuck’s Produce in Vancouver, and Green Zebra.
As far as the taste: It’s AMAZING! It’s a unique blend of authentic Mexican salsa with bold Indian spices. It’s great with chips, or adding it into other dishes. I made eggs and potatoes over the weekend and put some of the salsa on top and it was super delicious!