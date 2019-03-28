Bank Robbed At Washington Square In Tigard

Portland, Ore. (KXL) — Tigard Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly robbed the Tigard Wells Fargo on Wednesday.

The bank is located in Washington Square.

A 9-1-1 call at approximately 3:45 p.m. alerted police of the robbery who then quickly set up containment and searched the area.

The suspect remains at large.

According to witness statements, the suspect, described as a white male in his 50s, wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses, and black jacket, entered the bank and presented a demand note for money to an employee.

The note said he had a weapon. However, no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Tigard Police investigators were able to obtain surveillance photos of the suspect.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect, they are urged to contact Detective Hockin at 503-718-2553 or email at David.hockin@tigard-or.gov