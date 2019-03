You know the song “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.” It’s at the top of the charts and it won an academy award. Now… an even greater honor, “bad lip reading”. New lyrics for some super creative lip readers. The song’s usual lyrics say, “I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in”… instead of… “somewhere there may be a colony where spiders are friends”.

For a chuckle, check it out. 🙂