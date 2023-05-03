At Least One Person Dead In Southwest Portland Shooting.

Portland, Ore. –A deadly shooting in Southwest Portland has left at least one person dead, according to a report by the Portland Police Bureau. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, near the intersection of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Primrose Street, just after 2:30 p.m. Witnesses report hearing between six and seven gunshots. A crew from our news partner KGW on the scene saw two bodies in a parking lot near JJ’s Café. The police have closed off Southwest Barbur Boulevard in both directions from Southwest 30th Avenue to Southwest Alice Street while they investigate the incident, and have advised motorists to use alternative routes as the investigation may take a few hours to clear the scene.