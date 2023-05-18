At Least 7 Dead In I-5 Crash

MARION COUNTY, Ore. – A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 northbound, near milepost 241 (Santiam Rest Area) in Marion County, killed at least 7 adults according to Oregon State Police.

The incident involved two commercial motor vehicles (semis) and a passenger vehicle. Tragically, seven adults lost their lives in the crash, and multiple individuals sustained injuries. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 5 northbound should anticipate significant delays due to the ongoing on-scene investigation. It is advised that all traffic seek alternative routes and avoid the area. Additionally, there is a possibility of southbound traffic congestion, so drivers should remain vigilant.

Further details will be provided once notifications have been made to the affected parties and the on-scene investigation has concluded. The process is estimated to take approximately 24 hours.