Arrests Made After Body Found In Seattle Snowbank
SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say police were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex in Seattle on Feb. 19, where they discovered the body of an Island County man buried in a snowbank.
The Seattle Times reports the King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Mikah Macarro and determined he died from a gunshot wound.
Seattle police have arrested two men in connection with Macarro’s death and a third turned himself in to police.
Prosecutors on Monday charged Griffin Blakely, of Seattle, and Jorge Ruelas-Sanchez, of Shoreline, with second-degree murder.
Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez remain jailed in lieu of $1 million each.
It wasn’t immediately known if the men have lawyers.
The third man remains in custody.