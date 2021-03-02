      Weather Alert

Arrests Made After Body Found In Seattle Snowbank

Mar 2, 2021 @ 11:47am

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say police were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex in Seattle on Feb. 19, where they discovered the body of an Island County man buried in a snowbank.

The Seattle Times reports the King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Mikah Macarro and determined he died from a gunshot wound.

Seattle police have arrested two men in connection with Macarro’s death and a third turned himself in to police.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Griffin Blakely, of Seattle, and Jorge Ruelas-Sanchez, of Shoreline, with second-degree murder.

Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez remain jailed in lieu of $1 million each.

It wasn’t immediately known if the men have lawyers.

The third man remains in custody.

