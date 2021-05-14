      Weather Alert

Arrest Made In Alleged Murder Of Washington State Army Veteran

May 14, 2021 @ 10:15am
Courtesy: MGN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – U.S. marshals say a fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduated student in Connecticut in February has been arrested Friday in Alabama.

An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang in New Haven on Feb. 6.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Pan has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Pan is accused of shooting the 26-year-old Jiang multiple times.

Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment.

He was an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged.

TAGS
murder Washington state Yale
Popular Posts
Suspect Identified In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland
SE Portland House Party Ends In Fatal Shooting
Pipeline Hit By Cyberattack Could Be Back By Week's End
Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’
As interest in shots wanes, States scale back vaccine orders