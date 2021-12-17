      Weather Alert

Arrest In Shooting Deaths Of Man And Woman In Tigard

Dec 17, 2021 @ 12:54pm

TIGARD, Ore. — Two people are dead from a shooting on Thursday at the Birches Apartment Complex.  Police say a man and woman were shot in a double homicide.

Officers were called to the area of Southwest Greenburg Road and 95th Avenue just before 12:00pm.

U.S Marshals arrested 40-year-old Ronald Stephens in Sandy on Thursday night.  He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Ronald Stephens, 40.

Residents were asked to stay in their homes for a short time as officers searched the neighborhood.  Police believe the shooter got away in a vehicle.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, although they say Stephens was known to the victims.

