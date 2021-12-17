Arrest In Shooting Deaths Of Man And Woman In Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — Two people are dead from a shooting on Thursday at the Birches Apartment Complex. Police say a man and woman were shot in a double homicide.
Officers were called to the area of Southwest Greenburg Road and 95th Avenue just before 12:00pm.
U.S Marshals arrested 40-year-old Ronald Stephens in Sandy on Thursday night. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Residents were asked to stay in their homes for a short time as officers searched the neighborhood. Police believe the shooter got away in a vehicle.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, although they say Stephens was known to the victims.