Arrest In Portland’s 66th Homicide Of 2021

Oct 8, 2021 @ 9:11am
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have made an arrest in the murder of 41-year-old Joshua Newell, who was shot and killed at a house near Southeast 128th and Stark just after 6:00am on the morning of October 1st.

Joshua Newell, 41.

The suspect was tracked to Southeast 84th and Woodstock on Thursday morning.  He sped off and officers chased him onto I-205 southbound.  The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit and stopped the vehicle near Southeast Clackamas Road and Bevington Avenue where 42-year-old Matthew Clement was arrested.

Clement is charged with Murder in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, and a parole violation.

Matthew Clement, 42.

The city is seeing record homicides and shootings.  This is the 66th homicide of the year and the 50th involving a firearm.  There have been nearly 950 incidents of gunfire.

