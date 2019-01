Lars speaks with one female student athlete on this topic. Listen below.

RELATED CONTENT

With a new year comes taxes, but is the IRS using high tech spy tools to make sure you’re paying enough?

Is the Native American who harassed kids at the Lincoln memorial really a Vietnam vet?

Does the pot industry have any responsibility to curb the $1B in illegal exports from Oregon?

How can we use neuroscience to fight teenage drug addiction?

If you have enough money, can you buy your way out of criminal legal trouble?

Can the President use a national emergency to get the wall built?