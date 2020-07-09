Appeals Court Affirms Tenant Relocation Fees
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals has affirmed a Portland ordinance requiring landlords to pay tenants’ relocation fees if their rent is increased by at least 10% or if they’re evicted without cause.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports presiding Judge Darleen Ortega said she agreed with a 2017 ruling made in Multnomah County Circuit Court that the city’s policy doesn’t violated state law or the state constitution.
But she referred the case back to the lower court so a judgment could be entered in the city’s favor.
The circuit court had dismissed the lawsuit, which was brought by two Portland landlords challenging the tenant protections.
Attorney John DiLorenzo, who represents the landlords, said they plan to appeal the case to the Oregon Supreme Court.