An Interview with Dave Davis — Star of the New Amazon Movie, The Vigil
In Brief: Dave Davis is the star of the new horror flick, The Vigil.
The movie is The Vigil. It’s a small indie horror flick, obviously done on a shoestring. The film is about a young Jewish man hired to sit overnight with the body of a recently deceased man. The movie has some very interesting parts and a couple of interesting characters. That list includes the corpse. I had the pleasure of sitting down for 15-minutes with the film’s star, Dave Davis.
Click here to watch the interview.
Click here to see my review of the film.
