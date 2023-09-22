Amazon Prime Video Will Soon Come With Ads…Or A Monthly Charge To Avoid Them

(Associated Press) – Amazon’s Prime Video will begin showing adds during shows and movies early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.

The company said Friday that members of Amazon Prime can pay $2.99 per month in the U.S. to keep their service ad-free.

Amazon says limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Ads in Prime Video content will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.