Amazon Investigating Up To $4 Billion In AI Startup Anthropic In Growing Tech Battle

(Associated Press) – Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic and taking a minority stake in the company.

The investment announced Monday underscores how Big Tech companies are pouring money into AI as they race to capitalize on the opportunities that a new generation of the technology is set to bring.

Amazon and Anthropic said the deal is part of a broader collaboration to develop so-called foundation models, which underpin the wave of generative AI systems that have captured global attention.

Under the agreement, Anthropic is making Amazon its primary cloud computing service and using the online retail giant’s custom chips as it part of its work to train and deploy its generative AI systems.