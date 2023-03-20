KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Amazon Cuts 9,000 More Jobs, Bringing 2023 Total To 27,000

March 20, 2023 9:59AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is telling employees in a memo that the company plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks.

The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company’s history.

Amazon had already cut 18,000 in the past few months.

In the memo on Monday, Jassy said the second phase of the company’s annual planning process completed this month and led to the additional job cuts.

This time around, the job cuts will hit profitable areas for the company including its cloud computing unit AWS and its burgeoning advertising business.

Twitch, the gaming platform Amazon owns, will also see some layoffs.

