Aloha Woman With Alzheimer’s Found Safe

Dec 5, 2019 @ 5:38am

Washington County Ore. –  Update – Isabel Espinoza was located early this morning and is back with her family. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their help. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and may have trouble getting back home. Isabelle Espinoza was seen around 2pm Wednesday afternoon near Southwest 198th and Alexander Street in Aloha. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a black scarf, and a black stocking cap.

