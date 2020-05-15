Alleged Jail Smugglers Arrested
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a corrections employee at the Snohomish County Jail and eight inmates have been arrested in connection with a plot to smuggle narcotics into the jail.
The Daily Herald reports 44-year-old Alexis Wafstet of Everett who has worked at the jail since 2014 has been placed on administrative leave and arrested, according to Courtney O’Keefe of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
The smuggling was discovered after other corrections staff became aware of possible narcotics coming into the Snohomish County Jail earlier this month.
The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force then launched an investigation.
It wasn’t immediately known if Wafstet has a lawyer.