All Evacuation Orders Lifted In Clackamas County
OREGON CITY, Ore. – Some good wildfire news out of Clackamas County Tuesday.
All evacuation orders have been lifted.
Here’s more from the county:
All evacuation orders for Clackamas County are lifted effective immediately.
As of Monday, approximately 1100 homes were under a Level 3 evacuation order and a few thousand under a Level II order due to the wildfires that impacted Clackamas County.
“Lifting evacuation orders is a huge step in the direction to recovery”, said Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard. “Thank you for being quick to act and following those evacuation order. We have a long way to recovery and the county will be with you every step of the way.”
Clackamas County in partnership with the various fire crews and the Clackamas County Sherriff’s Office started issuing evacuation orders Tuesday, Sept. 8. For some who have been evacuated, today is the first time they can return home.
People impacted by the wildfires can seek disaster assistance by visiting the Fire Resource Center starting Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Molalla River School District Community Gym at 412 South Swiegle Avenue, Molalla, OR 97038.
At the resource center, you will find representatives from Clackamas County, FEMA, state agencies and the American Red Cross.
Visit www.Clackamas.us/wildfires