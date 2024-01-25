Alaska Airlines Says Grounding Of Some Boeing Planes Will Cost Airline $150 Million

DALLAS (AP) — Alaska Airlines says the grounding of some Boeing planes will cost the airline $150 million.

Alaska disclosed the fallout from the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Thursday.

Some major U.S. airlines are struggling to cover higher costs for labor and other expenses.

American Airlines says that fourth-quarter profit fell sharply, and it’s forecasting a loss in the first quarter of the new year. Southwest Airlines is posting a loss for the fourth quarter.

Both airlines are reporting sharply higher labor costs, and they’re also paying more for items like maintenance.