KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Alaska Airlines Says Grounding Of Some Boeing Planes Will Cost Airline $150 Million

January 25, 2024 12:18PM PST
Share
Alaska Airlines Says Grounding Of Some Boeing Planes Will Cost Airline $150 Million
Credit: MGN

DALLAS (AP) — Alaska Airlines says the grounding of some Boeing planes will cost the airline $150 million.

Alaska disclosed the fallout from the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Thursday.

Some major U.S. airlines are struggling to cover higher costs for labor and other expenses.

American Airlines says that fourth-quarter profit fell sharply, and it’s forecasting a loss in the first quarter of the new year. Southwest Airlines is posting a loss for the fourth quarter.

Both airlines are reporting sharply higher labor costs, and they’re also paying more for items like maintenance.

More about:
Alaska AIrlines
Boeing

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

Grant Jury Indicts Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer On Movie Set In New Mexico
4

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive
5

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall To Lowest Level Since September 2022