Alaska Airlines Says Grounding Of Some Boeing Planes Will Cost Airline $150 Million
January 25, 2024 12:18PM PST
DALLAS (AP) — Alaska Airlines says the grounding of some Boeing planes will cost the airline $150 million.
Alaska disclosed the fallout from the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Thursday.
Some major U.S. airlines are struggling to cover higher costs for labor and other expenses.
American Airlines says that fourth-quarter profit fell sharply, and it’s forecasting a loss in the first quarter of the new year. Southwest Airlines is posting a loss for the fourth quarter.
Both airlines are reporting sharply higher labor costs, and they’re also paying more for items like maintenance.
More about: