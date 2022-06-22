      Weather Alert

Alaska Airlines Reaches Deal With Some Workers

Jun 22, 2022 @ 1:46pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A union has reached a deal with Alaska Airlines for a two-year contract extension that provides substantial raises for 5,300 gate agents, stores personnel and office staff, as well as for ramp workers who load cargo.

The Seattle Times reports the deal announced Wednesday does not cover a separate group of about 2,000 ramp workers, also represented by the International Association of Machinists, who work for the McGee Air Services subsidiary and handle baggage on passenger flights.

If the contract extension through 2026 is ratified by a vote of the union members at Alaska, they’ll get raises on Aug. 10 ranging from 8.9% to 17.4%.

The airline is still embroiled in contract talks with its pilot union.

