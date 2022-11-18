KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

AG Garland Names Special Counsel To Lead Former President Trump-Related Probes

November 18, 2022 10:44AM PST
Share
AG Garland Names Special Counsel To Lead Former President Trump-Related Probes

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the election.

The move Friday was announced just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy.

It’s a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

More about:
Attorney General
Donald Trump
Former President
garland
investigation
probe

Popular Posts

1

Brittney Griner Sent To Russian Penal Colony To Serve Sentence
2

US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea
3

The Vote Is In And Your Gun Rights Are Out
4

New Supreme Court Justice Jackson Issues First Opinion
5

Appeals Court Ruling Keeps President Biden's Student Debt Plan On Hold